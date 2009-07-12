SOFTIN Gears Up for Saturday’s Benefit Car Show, Silent Auction

Proceeds from the July 25 event will fund the organization's at-sea education and skill-building programs

Seafaring Opportunities For Those In Need (SOFTIN) Inc. is gearing up for a classic-car show, silent auction and family fun — all part of a one-stop community-awareness and fundraising event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 25 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Peruse a lineup of hundreds of classic cars, hot rods, low riders, trucks and bicycles. The event also will include music from DJs and classic rock band Redfish, vendor booths, a silent auction, a raffle and children’s activities.

SOFTIN is a nonprofit organization providing at-sea education and skill-building experiences for disabled, impaired, victims of abuse, frail elderly and youths-at-risk.

Using the healing powers of the sea and emotional excitement of interaction with critters of the sea, SOFTIN’s educational curriculum teaches special-needs people and youths-at-risk about the waterfront, types of vessels, jobs on the water, principles of ethical angling, ocean conservation, marine debris prevention and water quality management.

Tickets to the event are $10. All proceeds will fund SOFTIN programs.

The event is sponsored by Toyota of Santa Barbara, Steve Nuttall Trucking, RedFish classic rock band and Cathy’s Daycare.

For more information, contact Capt. Tiffany Vague at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.574.9388.

— Noozhawk staff writer Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .