Capps Endorses Williams for Assembly Seat

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Monday morning her support for Das Williams, the Democratic candidate for the 35th Assembly District.
“I am confident Das will be a real champion for Central Coast communities in Sacramento,” Capps said. “He has the right experience and a proven track record of getting things done on the issues that matter most to the residents of this district — improving schools, balancing budgets and creating jobs.”
Capps and other elected officials — including Ventura County Supervisor John Zaragoza; Oxnard Mayor Pro Tem Andres Herrera; Ventura City Councilman Carl Morehouse; Stephen Blum, president of the Ventura Unified Education Association; Debbie Golden, president of the Ventura Unified School District; Jess Ramirez, Oxnard Harbor District board president; and Susan Lacey, former Ventura County supervisor — gathered at Plaza Park in downtown Oxnard for the announcement.
Williams emerged with a primary-election win in June after a fierce campaign battle with Susan Jordan. He will face off against Republican Mike Stoker in November’s election.
— James Joyce is an organizer for Das Williams for State Assembly 2010 (District 35).