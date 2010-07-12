Santa Barbara Council to Consider Tourism Business Improvement District

If approved, the resolution would be just the first step in developing the regional district

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday will consider joining the ever-growing crowd of Central Coast jurisdictions with tourism business improvement districts, as many local hoteliers have so petitioned.

The TBID is a self-tax on participating establishments that would provide a communal marketing fund to increase local tourism, as a supplement to Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau monies.

Tom Patton, general manager of Ramada Limited on Calle Real and a driving force behind the TBID, has said about 60 percent of affected businesses have supported the plan.

About 85 hotels from Goleta to Carpinteria would participate, but forming a special district requires an approved resolution from Santa Barbara — the lead jurisdiction — and consent resolutions from Carpinteria, Goleta and the county.

San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Paso Robles and the Santa Ynez Valley already have established TBIDs.

If the council approves Tuesday’s resolution, it’s just the first step in a South Coast region bid for a special district.

