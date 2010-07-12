Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 5:15 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Four Companies Bid to Build County Waste Conversion Facility

Officials say the project would speed up decomposition and produce green energy and other byproducts

By Carlyle Johnston | July 12, 2010 | 10:24 p.m.

After a three-year process including the development of a feasibility report, extensive public outreach and an extensive request for proposal process, four companies have submitted formal proposals to build and operate a conversion technology facility to process solid waste disposed at the Tajiguas Landfill.

“We are impressed by the variety of technologies and number of companies who wish to participate in this unique public-private partnership,” said Mark Schleich, deputy director of public works for Santa Barbara County.

The proposed new conversion technology facility will recover recyclables and use bacteria or high levels of heat in a highly controlled environment to speed up the decomposition of the community’s waste, ultimately producing a local source of green energy and other useful byproducts.

The four companies that have submitted proposals are International Environmental Solutions, Mustang Renewable Power Ventures, NRG Energy and Plasco Energy Group.

The comprehensive proposals will be reviewed over the summer and results will be presented to the community in the fall. The evaluation of the project will be overseen by a partnership among Santa Barbara County and the cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang and Buellton.

Although the prospective technologies are varied, each would reduce the amount of material buried by 60 percent to 100 percent, significantly reducing the area’s dependence on landfilling. Currently, all of the jurisdictions participating in the project recycle in excess of 65 percent of all solid waste generated. The rates are some of the highest in California.

Click here for more information about the project.

— Carlyle Johnston is a project leader for the Santa Barbara County Department of Public Works.

 

