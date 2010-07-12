Gerald Carpenter: Academy Faculty Applies the Lightest Touch

The Music Academy of the West’s next “Tuesdays at Eight” concert will be at 8 p.m. July 13 in Hahn Hall.

It will feature Maestro Jerome Lowenthal in a performance of Robert Schumann’s lyrical masterpiece for solo piano, Scenes from Childhood (a match made in heaven of artist and score), plus Camille Saint-Saëns’ Fantaisie for Violin and Harp, Opus 124, with Jeff Thayer on violin and JoAnn Turovsky on harp; Maurice Ravel’s Le Tombeau de Couperin (arranged by Mason Jones) with Timothy Day on flute, David Weiss on oboe, Richie Hawley on clarinet, Benjamin Kamins on bassoon, David Jolley on horn and Turovsky on harp; John Harbison’s Twilight Music performed by Jolley on horn and Jonathan Feldman on piano; and Ravel’s Introduction and Allegro for Harp, String Quartet, Flute and Clarinet with Turovsky on harp, Kathleen Winkler and Peter Salaff on violin, Elizabeth Beilman on viola, Alan Stepansky on cello, Timothy Day on flute and Hawley on clarinet.

There is no need to stress the fact that this will be a dreamy program. We shall float out of Hahn Hall on wings of song, on impressionist clouds.

If Lowenthal playing Schumann doesn’t put you in a poetic reverie, you have probably wandered into the auditorium by mistake — or as a prisoner of some social obligation. Nor is anything that follows likely to disrupt the sweet flow of meditation.

It may be that the Harbison, which I have not heard, was thrown in for contrast, but I doubt it — Twilight Music? And who among us was ever frightened by a harp?

