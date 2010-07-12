Gunman Attempts to Rob Subway in Goleta’s Magnolia Shopping Center

Store employee says the suspect fled without receiving any cash

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers responded Sunday night to an attempted armed robbery at the Subway restaurant in Goleta’s Magnolia Shopping Center.

The Subway employee who made the call described a Latino male in his late teens or early 20s, and said the man had pulled a gun demanding cash.

Authorities are unsure exactly what transpired after the weapon was brandished, but the employee said no cash was given to the man, who then fled.

The incident is under investigation by the sheriff’s department.

