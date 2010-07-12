Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 8:15 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Jeanne West Joins Board of Center for Successful Aging

West has a long history of serving seniors in the community

By Center for Successful Aging | July 12, 2010 | 2:31 p.m.

Jeanne West, RN, MHA, has joined the board of the Center for Successful Aging, an organization helping seniors with the challenges and opportunities of aging.

Jeanne West

Through individual counseling, group support and education, CSA seeks to promote the physical, spiritual, mental and emotional health of seniors and their families. All services are provided at no cost to individuals or groups.

West works for the Area Agency on Aging, serving as coordinator of the Financial Abuse Specialist Team (FAST). She also teaches Medication Use Safety Training Programs (MUST) to seniors and provides training for POLST (Physician Orders for Life Sustaining Treatment), a new document that allows frail elders and critically ill others to document their wishes for end-of-life care.

West, a registered nurse, is also a senior care consultant, providing home care assessments, relocation assistance and advocacy and support to seniors and their families.

She has a long history of serving seniors in the community. She was a former administrator of Vista del Monte and most recently Maravilla Senior Living Community.

She teaches the Personal Care Attendant Training Program through SBCC Adult Ed.

West also serves on the Elder and Dependent Adult Abuse Prevention Coordinating Council of Santa Barbara County, is a member of the Santa Barbara Association of Health Care Providers and is co-chairwoman of the Santa Barbara Senior Expo, held annually at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

