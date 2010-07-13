Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 5:14 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Corner: What Is Rotary?

The organization has a long-standing tradition of improving communities

By Betsy Munroe | July 13, 2010 | 12:26 a.m.

The world’s first service club, the Rotary Club of Chicago, was formed in 1905 by Paul Harris, an attorney who wished to capture in a professional club the same friendly spirit he had felt in the small towns of his youth.

The Rotary name was derived from the early practice of rotating meetings among members’ offices. As Rotary grew, its mission expanded beyond serving club members’ professional and social interests.

Rotarians began pooling their resources and contributing their talents to help serve communities in need. The organization’s dedication to this ideal is best expressed in its motto: Service Above Self.

The Rotary emblem has evolved from a simple wagon wheel design to today's gear wheel
The Rotary emblem has evolved from a simple wagon wheel design to today’s gear wheel.

Today, Rotary International is defined as a volunteer organization of business and professional leaders (working or retired) who provide humanitarian service and help build goodwill and peace in the world. Rotary clubs exist to improve communities through a range of humanitarian, intercultural and educational activities by addressing critical issues at home and abroad.

Clubs advance international understanding by partnering with clubs in other countries.

Rotary clubs, such as Santa Barbara Sunrise, have created their own logos
Rotary clubs, such as Santa Barbara Sunrise, have created their own logos that incorporate the Rotary International emblem.

The Rotary Foundation has awarded more than $2.1 billion in grants.

The Rotary wheel emblem has evolved from a simple wagon wheel design (to illustrate “civilization and movement”) to today’s gear wheel with 24 cogs, six spokes and a keyway in the center so it can be attached to a power shaft.

Clubs can develop their own logo and incorporate the RI wheel emblem.

— Betsy Munroe is the public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, which meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 