Santa Barbara High Graduate Madison Taylor Named National Merit Scholar

Santa Barbara School District's Class of 2010 had 13 National Merit Finalists

By Barbara Keyani | July 12, 2010 | 9:06 p.m.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced Monday the names of the last group of California’s National Merit Scholar designees to be announced in 2010.

These students from the class of 2009-10 join more than 2,800 college-sponsored NMSC college-sponsored award recipients.

In its release, the NMSP identified recent Santa Barbara High School graduate Madison Taylor as the recipient of a National Merit University of Chicago Scholarship. The college-sponsored awards provide $500 to $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the educational institution financing the scholarship.

Taylor’s school recognitions include CSF Seal Bearer, National Honor Society, 3.5 GPA and above overall GPA, 2009 AP Scholar with Distinction, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma and a Santa Barbara High Community Service Award. She was the recipient of multiple scholarships. Her probable career will be in the field of medicine.

The Santa Barbara School District’s Class of 2010 had 13 National Merit Finalists and, with the selection of Taylor, two National Merit Scholars’ both are from Santa Barbara High School.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School Districts.

