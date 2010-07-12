Seminar to Cover Financing the Golden Years

Experts Suzanne McNeely and Todd Shillington will discuss paying for long-term care and other topics

Are you looking for options on how to pay for long-term care in the future? To better understand the options, two experts — Suzanne McNeely of Senior Planning Services in Santa Barbara and Todd Shillington of Senior Living Financial in Westlake Village — will conduct a free seminar to assist those interested in the topic learn more.

“When You’re Old and Gray, Who’s Going to Pay?” will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 28 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 Anacapa St.

To reserve a space, contact Kathy Yuill at Alexander Gardens Senior Living at 805.682.9644 or [email protected].

Alexander Gardens Senior Living and Alexander Court Memory Care are sponsors of the seminar. Light refreshments will be served.

McNeely and Shillington will discuss topics including Medi-Cal and Medicare insurance, long-term insurance, veterans’ benefits and reverse mortgages.

McNeely is an expert on a variety of elder care issues, including hiring help at home, aging and incapacity, and prevention of financial elder abuse. Shillington is an expert on wartime veterans benefits.

— Barbara Burger is a media specialist for Senior Planning Services.