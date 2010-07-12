Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 8:05 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspect Sought in Armed Robbery at Rabobank in Lompoc

Sheriff's department says the man left the Vandenberg Village branch on a mountain bike

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | July 12, 2010 | 9:17 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is searching for the suspect in an armed robbery Monday at the Vandenberg Village branch of Rabobank, 3745 Constellation Road in Lompoc.

A man walked into the bank shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, showed a gun and demanded money from a teller, according to sheriff’s department spokesman Drew Sugars.

The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash, then left the scene on a mountain bike, Sugars said.

He said the suspect was wearing a blue long-sleeved T-shirt, black pants, black shoes, a gold chain necklace, red and gray black fluffy gloves, an open face motorcycle helmet with blue and black stripes, goggles with “Scott” written on the side, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 805.681.4100 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 