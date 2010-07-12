Tech Brew Serves Up Santa Barbara Mega Mixer

The Search Engine Pros, a Santa Barbara marketing firm, will be a sponsor of Tech Brew’s annual Midsummer’s Nite Mega Mixer at 5 p.m., Monday, July 12, hosted by the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Road.

The Tech Brew event is the Santa Barbara region’s top networking mixer for high-technology professionals — including entrepreneurs, innovators, educational institutions and government nonprofits. It is one of the best attended and longest-running technology networking events in the country, drawing more than 600 participants.

“The Tech Brew is a great opportunity to meet leaders in the Santa Barbara tech industry,” Search Engine Pros owner Taylor Reaume said. “As the old saying goes, ‘All lasting business depends on friendship.’ At Tech Brew, you’ll enjoy a unique opportunity to make new friends, meet influential decision-makers and network with fast-growing local tech companies. We are proud to sponsor the upcoming July 12 Tech Brew event.”

The Mega Mixer is open to anyone interested in high-technology business and was founded by the Santa Barbara Technology Group.

In addition to The Search Engine Pros, other sponsors are Noozhawk, Hub International, Maverick Angels, the California Coast Venture Forum, the Small Business Entrepreneurship Center, the Pacific Coast Business Times, Ameravant, Christie Communications, Inventors Workshop International, Green2Gold, the California Space Authority, The Independent, SCORE, Ricoh USA, the Daily Sound, the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara, Women’s Festivals, MIT Enterprise Forum, the Santa Barbara Business and Technology Center, the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce and the Community Environmental Council. The event was founded by Dennis Cagan.

Pre-registration is mandatory for this special event. Click here to register. Admission is free. There is limited, free, on-site parking, as well as additional self-parking at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, with free shuttle service all evening.

For information on exhibits, program advertising and sponsorships, contact event coordinator and local technology consultant Alan Tratner at 805.879.1729 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

The Search Engine Pros is a Santa Barbara marketing firm providing personal and ethical search engine optimization and pay-per-click services. It specializes in small-business SEO plans and Web site management, and is one of the few SEO companies on the Net that offers multilingual SEO.

— Taylor Reaume is the founder of TheSearchEnginePros.com.