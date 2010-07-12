Village Properties Welcomes Back Nancy Somberg

Somberg was affiliated with the Montecito office seven years ago

Nancy Somberg has returned to Santa Barbara to make her home and is back with Village Properties. She was affiliated with the Montecito office seven years ago.

Somberg’s career began 20 years ago in Brentwood. She expanded her reach into the estate marketplace with Village Properties in Montecito.

She represents buyers and sellers of residential and estate properties, condominiums, land and investment properties.

During the past two decades she has been recognized, by her peers in the industry, for her extensive knowledge, expertise at managing complicated and difficult transactions, negotiating prowess and for her personal and professional integrity.

Somberg has been active with the Santa Barbara Alzheimer’s Association and Direct Relief International, and was instrumental in creating major fundraising events for the Santa Barbara Symphony, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, where she served as the director of corporate partnerships in 2008.

She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a bachelor’s degree in architectural interiors. She brings a unique skill set of design and architectural expertise, the knowledge of historically important residences and the real estate savvy cultivated through 20 years of success in the field.

Somberg is also an accomplished glass artisan. She is an avid reader, and loves to entertain and travel.

Contact her at [email protected] or 805.886.2102, or click here for her Web site.