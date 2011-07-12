Families Invited to Participate in Children’s Fiesta Parade

Santa Barbara parade gets rolling at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 on State Street

The City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department is accepting entry forms for participation in the Children’s Fiesta Parade on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Now in its 81st year, this community tradition continues for another generation of children. Families who have never participated before will be joined by families who have participated for dozens of generations.

Parents create and decorate their own floats, carts and wagons for their children. There are no motorized or battery-operated vehicles used in the parade; only foot power is allowed.

Participants dress in colorful Spanish and Mexican costumes, and chickens, goats, ponies and dogs also participate.

An entry can be one family of three, a family of siblings and all the cousins, an entire neighborhood or special clubs/groups. There is room for every child in the parade.

The public is invited to view the parade starting at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 on State Street.

Entry forms can be picked up at the Recreation Administration building, 620 Laguna St., or by email request to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . For more information, click here or call 805.564.5418.

— Kathleen Sullivan is the marketing coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.