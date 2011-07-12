Friday, June 1 , 2018, 5:52 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Man Arrested as Suspect in January Rape

Sheriff's Department says DNA linked the suspect to the Isla Vista crime

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | July 12, 2011 | 6:57 p.m.

Jose Flores
A 31-year-old Goleta man has been arrested as a suspect in the rape of a young woman in Isla Vista last January, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department reported Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies responded about 6:45 a.m. Jan. 22 to a report of a sexual assault at an apartment in the 6700 block of Pasado Road in Isla Vista, department spokesman Drew Sugars said.

According to the investigation, the adult teenage victim was sleeping on the couch in the living room when she awoke to a stranger lying on top of her and sexual assaulting her.

Sugars said the victim told investigators that when she began to wake up, the man immediately fled through the apartment’s front door. The victim told her roommates, who called 9-1-1.

Sheriff’s deputies determined that the suspect accessed the apartment through an unlocked living room window.

A DNA sample was submitted to the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System, and late last week, the Sheriff’s Department received notification that the DNA matched a man who lived a mile away on the 400 block of Whitman Street in Goleta. Detectives then linked the man to the January crime.

Jose Flores was arrested Tuesday at his residence without incident. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of felony sexual assault in the commission of a burglary and felony sexual assault. Bail was set at $1 million.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

