Kathryn McKee Elected Board Chair for Red Cross Chapter

She is an author and president of the Human Resources Consortia

By Kristiana Kocis for the American Red Cross-Central Coast Region | July 12, 2011 | 11:11 p.m.

Kathryn McKee
Kathryn McKee is the newly elected board chair of the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter.

McKee, SPHR, is president of the Human Resources Consortia, a consultancy specializing in providing solutions to human resources issues, and is the author of Leading People Through Disasters: An Action Guide.

McKee is a member of the Board of Trustees of the UCSB Foundation; and a director on the boards of iRisk Solutions Inc., the Fire Services Training Institute and Old Spanish Days.

She serves on the City of Santa Barbara’s Civil Service Commission, and is a member of the Human Resources Committee for the board of the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics. She was the foreperson of the 2010-11 Santa Barbara County Civil Grand Jury.

Other American Red Cross officers include first vice chair Bruce Porter and secretary Gary Keefe.

— Kristiana Kocis is the communications manager for the American Red Cross-Central Coast Region.

