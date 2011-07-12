75-Year-Old Driver Hurt After Hitting Power Pole on Modoc Road

The accident knocks down power lines and closes the street in both directions

A 75-year-old male driver suffered moderate injuries Tuesday morning after he lost control of his vehicle and sheared a power pole off at the base on Modoc Road at Encore Drive in Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded about 9:35 a.m. to a report of a vehicle accident.

Department spokesman Capt. David Sadecki said it was not known why the driver lost control. He was treated at the scene by firefighters and then transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Live power lines were down as a result of the accident, according to Sadecki, and Southern California Edison was on scene to cut the power and repair the damaged pole.

The accident closed Modoc Road in both directions. The cause is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

