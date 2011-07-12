Meghan Gesswein: Everyday Rules We Can All Live By

Some things just need to be a certain way — always

There are certain rules that I live by.

They’re not necessarily what you would expect, because I don’t need to be told not to murder anyone or not to steal. That’s just good common sense, people. If you really need those to be rules you have to follow, you should seek immediate psychiatric help.

Anyway, my rules are more along the lines of things that need to be a certain way — always.

So, I thought I would share my rules with you. Here we go.

» There is a very specific order in which a sandwich should be made. Mayonnaise on both sides of the bread, mustard on one (the top). Meat on the bottom, with cheese on top of it. Followed immediately by lettuce, tomato and then onion. If you’re adding avocado, it goes above the tomato, but below the onion. If you’re adding bacon, it goes above the lettuce, which breaks the meat on the bottom rule, but that’s really the only way to go.

» Toilet paper should always go over the roll. Always.

» Your hair must be washed, with conditioner in place, before you shave your legs.

» Toenails must be painted on a regular basis. There must never be a lapse of more than two or three days between removing old polish and applying new polish.

» I do not share good food. Ever.

» The dishes can wait until tomorrow.

» Clean clothes in a pile on the couch are just as good as clean clothes folded neatly in a drawer.

» Clothes do not need to be separated to be placed in the laundry. As long as they’ve been washed before. Or if you’re using bleach.

» Children do not need to look like rag-a-muffins, but they don’t have to be perfectly put together either.

» A bagel is no good if it’s not toasted and covered in butter and cream cheese.

» Coffee requires sugar and milk.

» Iced tea should never have sugar in it.

» A dog who will eat crumbs off the floor, and then lick the floor clean, is just as valuable as a good vacuum and a mop.

» No one should breathe on me. Ever.

Is it just me, or do other people have similar, and very important, rules?

— Meghan Gesswein is a stay-at-home wife and mom to three young boys. A New York transplant, she has lived in Santa Barbara for the last 14 years.