NAWBO-SB Hosting Breakfast, Fashion Event at Nordstrom

Attendees will receive tips on clothes and makeup, as well as special anniversary pricing

By Karen Dwyer for the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara Chapter | July 12, 2011 | 6:07 p.m.

Get great ideas on how to take yourself from desk to dinner during the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara Chapter breakfast and fashion event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. July 20 at Nordstrom Santa Barbara, 17 W. Canon Perdido St.

Nordstrom personal stylists will present great looks created for NAWBO-SB members Kathy Ackley, Renee Fairbanks, Chanda Fetter, Carol Millar and Maeda Palius.

The cost is $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers, and $10 more for each at the door. Seating is limited; click here to register by July 18.

Not only will you get tips on the latest fall fashions as well as makeup tips and tricks for professional women, you’ll also receive some gift things from Nordstrom. Plus, attendees will be able to shop early at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for special prices on fall fashions. And, of course, there will be breakfast in the Nordstrom Café.

Nordstrom will open its store just for NAWBO-SB’s July meeting, so there are specific criteria that must be followed:

» Only the Nordstrom entrance on Canon Perdido will be open, and it will open at 7:30 a.m.

» Please park in City Lot No. 2 that is next to the Canary Hotel on Chapala and Canon Perdido streets. The entrance is on Canon Perdido directly across from the Nordstrom entrance. The parking lot below Nordstrom and Paseo Nuevo will not be open.

NAWBO-SB is a dynamic organization for women who own all or part of their businesses. It is dedicated to helping members interact with other women business owners to create economic strength, to grow their businesses, to create strategic alliances and to transform public policy. Click here for more information.

— Karen Dwyer is the public relations chairwoman for the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara Chapter.

