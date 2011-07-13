Paul Mann: Vans Warped Tour Spends a Day at the Beach

On a beautiful summer Sunday over the Fourth of July weekend, the rock-and-roll circus that is the Vans Warped Tour rolled into the Ventura Seaside Park.

The local beaches, already packed with holiday revelers, created a chronic parking shortage throughout the city, with late-comers to the concert — scrambling to find parking, miles from the venue. But that didn’t deter a record crowd of young music fans from finding their way into the fairgrounds.

After enduring a week of touring in the relentless summer heat of California’s inland cities, the 1,000-plus army of musicians and support staff on the Warped Tour relished the cool sea breezes and the relatively cool summer day, reaching into the 80s in late afternoon. In fact, some of them borrowed surfboards and took advantage of a rare winterlike west swell sending head-high waves across Surfers Point, located directly in front of the venue.

But the army of young music fans focused their attention on the seven stages, providing nonstop music for nearly 10 hours throughout the long summer day. The festival that travels the country throughout the summer and now in its 16th year has long been a rite of passage for scantily clad young music fans. In fact, for many young American teens, the Warped Tour is their first foray into the world of live music concerts. The low ticket prices combined with a testosterone-infused lineup of aggressive new music stars, lots of corporate giveaways and a chance to meet and greet many of their favorite artists= is an irresistible recipe for young music lovers.

Taking advantage of the warm summer day, the young Californians bared most of their bronzed skin in a creative array of skimpy beach attire that should make the cutting-edge fashion moguls take heed. The young fans crammed to the front of the stages for their favorite performers. Crowd surfing, which is banned at most every other live event, created a nonstop wave of bodies moving toward the main stages like a sea of rag dolls. Looked on as another rite of passage, the risky activity is looked at as a sort of adventure sport.

With the event taking place mostly on asphalt, there were more than a few causalities caused by the occasional dropped crowd surfer. But for the most part, fans enjoyed a euphoric exposure to one of the most diverse lineups of music that the festival has ever presented. The Warped Tour may not be every music fan’s cup of tea, but as long as there is a new generation of young American music fans, their will be a need for this frenzied fan free-for-all.

Every date on the Warped Tour has a different mix of bands for the lineup. Here were some of my highlights of the Ventura show:

» Fear: Fronted by iconic lead singer and guitar player Lee Ving, Fear offers a living history lesson for today’s young music fans. One of the first true hard-core bands to emerge from the Los Angeles punk rock scene, their sound has influenced generations of hard-core bands.

» Unwritten Law: Fronted by singer and guitar player Scott Russo, it is hard to believe that this seminal surf-skate punk band was formed at the forefront of this genre, more than three decades ago. Offering another history lesson into the foray of mixing hard-core punk music with other genres in an evolving style, there probably was no other band more in their element at the Ventura seaside Southern California venue.

» 3OH!3: This young band that mixes an electronic glam rock style with hard-core rapping had young girls screaming and crying tears of joy in the crowd during their set, which also induced a crowd-surfing frenzy.

» Shut Up And Deal: A high-energy new band riding a new wave of testosterone-infused punk music, this band was a crowd favorite with many of the youngest music fans in attendance.

» Against Me!: Florida’s most successful punk pop group ever, this crowd-surfer favorite hard-core band is fast becoming a successful mainstream commercial success with catchy songs such as “Stronger.”

» The Devil Wears Prada: The main stage closing act proved the oxymoronic idea of a professed Christian rock band, spewing demoniclike primordial vocals and hard-core riffs, can be commercially successful, with a huge fan base of young hard-core music lovers.

