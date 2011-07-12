Ready to Replace Your Lawn with More Sustainable Landscaping?

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is presenting an authors’ reception, lecture and book signing from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 30 to celebrate the release of the timely new book Reimagining the California Lawn by Carol Bornstein, David Fross and Bart O’Brien.

In this day and age, resources are scarce, and there are many benefits to creating a home garden using plants that are specifically adapted to the weather and soil conditions found here.

Traditional lawns have been a major element in gardens and seem versatile and simple to maintain, but as this book makes clear, there is a high cost attached to them. From heavy irrigation to regular applications of fertilizers to frequent mowing with power equipment, one conclusion is inescapable: Alternatives to the lawn must be created that are more environmentally sound.

This inspiring work features examples of water-conserving plants that offer alternatives to the traditional lawn and provide innovative design ideas and sensible solutions to help the home gardener create a vibrant garden that complements the Mediterranean climate found on the Central Coast.

From greenswards and meadows to succulent and kitchen gardens, this richly photographed book presents other options to the traditional lawn that can reduce water use, beautify the landscape, and attract birds and butterflies. It features a variety of practical designs and plant palettes to choose from and is the perfect companion to help begin the process of transforming the resource-draining lawn into a water-conserving paradise.

“Gardens and landscapes can offer so much more than merely watching the grass grow,” Bornstein said. “Rather than the monotony of watering, fertilizing and mowing the lawn, why not have a dynamic garden that changes from one season to the next? We wanted to provide a layperson’s guide to creating a more Earth-friendly, yet stunningly beautiful, alternative to the traditional lawn.”

Copies of the book Reimagining the California Lawn are available for purchase at the Garden Shop. Refreshments will be served, and the book signing is immediately following the lecture.

— Joni Kelly is the communications manager for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.