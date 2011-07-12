Saturday’s Run Montecito-Summerland to Benefit Pedatric Cancer Research

Proceeds will go to the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara's Kids for a Cure fund

Blacksmith Endurance Co.‘s inaugural Run Montecito-Summerland event will kick off this Saturday, July 16, beginning and ending at 2352 Little Ave. in Summerland.

The half-marathon, 10k and 5k will begin at 7:30 a.m. sharp, and the 1k Kidz for a Cure Run will start at 8 a.m., with check-in from 6 to 7:30 a.m.

The entry fee is $75 for the half-marathon, $45 for the 10k, $25 for the 5k Fun Run & Walk, and $10 for the kids run. The fees include an event T-shirt, a custom-made finishers medallion, and pre- and post-race snacks and beverages.

A pre-race entrant packet pickup and benefit/fundraising pasta feed will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Café Luna, 2354 Lillie Ave. in Summerland. The cost is $10.

Proceeds from Run Montecito-Summerland will support Kidz for a Cure, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara’s pediatric research fund.

Event parking will be available on the south side of Lillie Avenue (south of the Summerland Fire Station); beneath the Highway 101 overpass; on the north and south sides of Wallace. No parking will be allowed in residential and business areas.

Run Montecito-Summerland is proudly partnered with the Coalition for Sustainable Transportation, promoting healthy and green ways of getting around, from biking and walking to taking the bus or the train.

Click here to register. Click here for the event’s Facebook page, which is updated regularly.

— Christina Mahon Shadle is a publicist representing Run Montecito-Summerland.