Santa Barbara Council Votes in Favor of City Ordinance, Ballot Measure on Single-Use Bags

The ordinance would incorporate the existing 'Where's Your Bag?' program, with the ballot measure proposing a special tax likely to go before voters in 2013

The debate over whether the City of Santa Barbara should charge a tax on plastic bags raged again Tuesday, and the City Council ultimately voted to adopt an ordinance mandating that retail and other stores share in the components of the city’s existing — and voluntary — “Where’s Your Bag?” program.

The council also voted, 5-2 with Councilmen Frank Hotchkiss and Randy Rowse dissenting, to allow voters to weigh in on a city ballot measure about whether a special tax should be imposed on single-use plastic or paper bags, or both. That measure is likely to go before residents in 2013.

Whether cities can place a tax on the bags has been the source of legal woes for many jurisdictions. The California Senate decided last year not to enact a statewide ban on plastic grocery bags, leaving local governments to deal with the issue.

Many cities have taken on the bans, but the Save the Plastic Bag Coalition, a plastic industry group, has sued a number of them, including Marin County and the cities of Manhattan Beach and Oakland. Marin County put forward an ordinance that would ban plastic bags and impose a 5-cent fee on paper bags and hasn’t conducted an environmental impact report. The Manhattan Beach case is pending a decision by the California Supreme Court, while Oakland lost the California Environmental Quality Act lawsuit filed against it.

Santa Barbara City Attorney Steve Wiley said that some cities have adopted ordinances banning plastic bags and have done so without paying much attention to CEQA, such as Manhattan Beach, and are paying a price. The city did not prepare an environmental impact report, and that decision is before the California Supreme Court. He said not preparing an EIR leaves “a big question mark.”

The city can’t impose a fee until a state law sunsets in 2013, but voters could approve one. And although putting an item on this November’s ballot is too tight a time frame, the 2013 election could be an option.

Santa Barbara residents use 325 bags per person every year, according to city staff, and fewer than 5 percent of those bags are recycled.

Just how much single-use bags contribute to litter was up for discussion Tuesday, and city staff said their findings were inconclusive.

Parks and harbor patrol staff say single-use bags are rarely observed, while the results of a Coastal Cleanup Day indicated that more than 700 plastic bags were collected in coastal areas countywide in 2009 and 2010.

But the city has made an effort to prevent the bags from ending up as litter. In addition to the “Where’s Your Bag?” program, the city and county of Santa Barbara have negotiated with Gold Coast Recycling to accept plastic bags in residential and commercial recycling containers.

Public comment Tuesday drew out a host of environmental advocates, all in favor of reducing plastic bag use, including Kathi King of the Community Environmental Council. She said bags are energy intensive and rely on limited natural resources to manufacture.

“They are a symptom of our use and toss culture,” she said. “We cannot recycle our way out of this problem.”

Opinions on the dais ranged from that of Councilman Bendy White, who said he would prefer a fee on both types of bags, to the especially dubious, such as Hotchkiss, who peppered city staff with questions about the efficacy of their research.

“I don’t think this is a scourge on our planet,” he said, adding that he was for “choice, rather than force.”

Rowse acknowledged that plastic litter was an issue in marine environments but said he didn’t think city ordinances for a ban were the answer.

Rowse lauded efforts from local businesses such as Tri-County Produce and Albertsons, which recently stopped using both plastic and paper bags, with no impact on their sales.

“A better way to serve Santa Barbara would be to encourage Albertsons to spread their approach to other stores,” he said.

The ordinance committee will look at how to craft language for a ballot measure in the upcoming months.

