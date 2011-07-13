Santa Barbara Unified School District Formally Adopts New Name, Consolidates Funds

The Santa Barbara Unified School District followed up on its July 1 unification by officially adopting its new name and consolidating its funds during Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

The board also approved a contract for a permanent restroom for the Santa Barbara Community Academy, which shares the La Cumbre Junior High School campus.

Since moving there in 2007, the school’s students have been using a bathroom in a multipurpose room away from the portable classrooms. Administrators said the architectural contract of the project will cost $78,149 and will come from Measure R bond funds. The entire project cost is about $680,000.

A new fire hydrant will be added to serve the two portable classrooms and the new restroom building.

Board member Kate Parker asked for the issue of an enrollment cap to come up in a future meeting, since additional students would require even more facilities to be added. The relocation from downtown was to unify the K-6 students on one campus and allow the school to expand its student population, which it never did. Parker said the enrollment could have been capped at 250 and stayed at the downtown location instead of spending about $1.1 million for the move to accommodate 50 additional students.

Newly appointed Superintendent David Cash has presided over the last two meetings since Brian Sarvis’ retirement.

At last week’s special meeting, the board voted to rescind 125 layoff notices to certificated employees, which applies to teachers, nurses, counselors, librarians and assistant principals.

