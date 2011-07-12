Ventura County Fair Parade Sets July 19 Entry Deadline

Floats and presentations will reflect this year's 'Bounty of the County' theme

The 136th Ventura County Fair and Elks Lodge No. 1430 in Ventura have announced that the 2011 Ventura County Fair Parade will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.

This year’s fair theme, “Bounty of the County,” will be reflected within the various floats and presentations that are included in the parade. Schools, organizations, clubs, families, companies and individuals are encouraged to participate.

The parade will begin on Main Street near Ventura High School and make its way downtown to the historic San Buenaventura Mission.

The deadline for parade applications is 5 p.m. July 19.

For those interested in participating in the 2011 Ventura County Fair Parade, applications and other information are available at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, or click here to get them online.

— James Lockwood represents the Ventura County Fair.