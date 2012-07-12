Caltrans Welcomes New District 5 Director Timothy Gubbins

He brings more than 24 years of agency experience to the position

On July 1, Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty appointed Timothy “Tim” Gubbins as the District 5 director, overseeing all department functions within San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties.

“Having worked at Caltrans my entire career, I’m thrilled to accept this position with all of its opportunities and challenges,” Gubbins said. “We have a wonderful staff in District 5, who are dedicated to improving transportation mobility and safety for everyone who travels the Central Coast.”

A licensed civil engineer, Gubbins has more than 24 years of strong experience with Caltrans, serving in a variety of engineering and management positions. His diverse career path has included assignments in construction, design and special studies. He has served as the interim division chief of project management in the Central Region, and has had several temporary assignments within HQ project management.

Before being appointed as the district director, he served as the deputy district director for program project management for 11 years.

Gubbins graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, and began his state service with Caltrans District 5 in 1988. He resides in San Luis Obispo with his wife and two children.

— Susana Cruz is a public information officer for Caltrans.