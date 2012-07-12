ExxonMobil Foundation Internships Benefit Local Nonprofits, Students

ExxonMobil’s Community Summer Jobs Program has kicked off its 14th year in the Santa Barbara area.

The program helps nonprofit agencies employ college students for eight weeks each summer. Students receive a paid internship, allowing them to gain hands-on experience in a wide range of community organizations and agencies that benefit from much-needed support during peak summer months.

The program also offers professional development opportunities and encourages nonprofit service among students viewed as future community leaders.

This year, 24 students were selected to work with 10 nonprofit agencies, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ventura County, the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County, the Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara, Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, and several area YMCA and United Way chapters.

Since 1998, ExxonMobil has contributed more than $625,000 to fund more than 250 internships in the Santa Barbara area. This year’s program, which runs through Aug. 31, is supported by a $60,000 grant.

“We believe in providing educational opportunities at all levels, and the Community Summer Jobs Program allows us to do that with the next generation of leaders,” said Troy Tranquada, operations superintendent for ExxonMobil’s California production operations. “Through this unique collaboration, the interns receive hands-on experience while supporting the goals and missions of our area’s nonprofits.”

“Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara is very appreciative of the support provided by the ExxonMobil Foundation and their Community Summer Jobs Program,” said Monica Spear, executive director of Girls Inc. “With these grants, our interns have the opportunity to deliver summer educational programs and serve as role models for hundreds of girls ages 5 to 18 years old. It also provides us with two additional staff for full-day summer programming we would not otherwise have had.”

— Alison Leo Rana for the ExxonMobil Foundation.