Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 9:17 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

ExxonMobil Foundation Internships Benefit Local Nonprofits, Students

Summer Jobs Program links 24 college students with 10 community organizations for work experience

By Alison Leo Rana for the ExxonMobil Foundation | July 12, 2012 | 3:05 p.m.

ExxonMobil’s Community Summer Jobs Program has kicked off its 14th year in the Santa Barbara area.

The program helps nonprofit agencies employ college students for eight weeks each summer. Students receive a paid internship, allowing them to gain hands-on experience in a wide range of community organizations and agencies that benefit from much-needed support during peak summer months.

The program also offers professional development opportunities and encourages nonprofit service among students viewed as future community leaders.

This year, 24 students were selected to work with 10 nonprofit agencies, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ventura County, the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County, the Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara, Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, and several area YMCA and United Way chapters.

Since 1998, ExxonMobil has contributed more than $625,000 to fund more than 250 internships in the Santa Barbara area. This year’s program, which runs through Aug. 31, is supported by a $60,000 grant.

“We believe in providing educational opportunities at all levels, and the Community Summer Jobs Program allows us to do that with the next generation of leaders,” said Troy Tranquada, operations superintendent for ExxonMobil’s California production operations. “Through this unique collaboration, the interns receive hands-on experience while supporting the goals and missions of our area’s nonprofits.”

“Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara is very appreciative of the support provided by the ExxonMobil Foundation and their Community Summer Jobs Program,” said Monica Spear, executive director of Girls Inc. “With these grants, our interns have the opportunity to deliver summer educational programs and serve as role models for hundreds of girls ages 5 to 18 years old. It also provides us with two additional staff for full-day summer programming we would not otherwise have had.”

— Alison Leo Rana for the ExxonMobil Foundation.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 