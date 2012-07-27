Presentation at San Marcos to Tackle Head Injuries in Sports

A presentation on new California legislation regarding head injuries in sports and its impact on coaches, student athletes and parents will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6 in the auditorium at San Marcos High School, 4750 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara.
The presentation is co-sponsored by the Santa Barbara Unified School District, Cottage Hospital, the Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center and the Sports Legacy Institute.
Noted speaker and former athlete Chris Nowinski will speak about concussions in sports. Nowinski is the co-founder and executive director of the Sports Legacy Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to solving the sports concussion crisis.
Coaches, parents and student athletes in the district’s secondary schools are invited to the presentation.
— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.