Book Review: ‘Pure Grace’ a Work of Art and Inspiration

An awareness of universal friendship and family expands when opening Pure Grace: Art & Inspiration by Aliza McCracken. Beautifully designed and illustrated, this book captures the joy of creative expression.

Composed by internationally acclaimed artist McCracken, this creation offers a treasury of artwork and inspiration. For readers seeking encouragement, they can feel the unconditional love, inner peace and harmony expressed through each page.

Becoming aware of our spiritual oneness, we remain an expression of loving friendship and family in the world. Thinking of ourselves as friends and family energizes us to be kindly to everyone we meet, thereby developing a positive example that connects us in heart, mind and soul.

The author empowers us to create a life based upon the loving kindness and compassion that has been given to us to express in our community. During challenging times, this unique coffee-table book reminds us that we are never alone, for we are one with a gracious spirit and a friendly universe.

Within Pure Grace, McCraken remains true to her passion for life while giving art lovers everywhere cause for hope and celebration.

» Available at www.alizamccracken.com, Russo’s Books, Borders Books and www.barnesandnoble.com

» Portion of proceeds benefit World Vision, Make-A-Wish Foundation and others