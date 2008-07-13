Monday, June 25 , 2018, 4:28 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 

County’s Free Summer Movie Nights to Begin Wednesday

By William Boyer | July 13, 2008 | 6:39 p.m.

Santa Barbara County offers free summer movie nights, beginning this Wednesday, at the courthouse’s Sunken Garden.

The county has planned the following lineup:

» July 16, 8:30 p.m. (135 minutes), Steal Big, Steal Little (1995). Starring Andy Garcia, Alan Arkin, Joe Pantoliano, Rachel Ticotin and Kevin McCarthy. Directed by Andrew Davis.

“Kind, idealistic Ruben Martinez (Garcia) has just inherited acres of land in Santa Barbara from his rich stepmother. But this doesn’t sit well with Robby, Ruben’s cold-blooded, larceny-hearted identical twin, who’s been embezzling from the estate.” Enjoy this madcap comedy with its eccentric characters, shot on location in Santa Barbara (and see if you can spot some of your neighbors in the scenes of that year’s Solstice Parade).

» Aug. 27, 8 p.m. (105 minutes), Cutter’s Way (1981). Starring Jeff Bridges, John Heard, Lisa Eichorn and Nina Van Pallandt. Directed by Ivan Passer.

Cutter’s Way is hard to put in a category. It’s a delicate blend of thriller, comedy, drama, conspiracy, buddy movie, incredibly moving acting, noir-ish (not noir) cinematography and one of the most haunting scores in cinema. Richard Bone (Bridges) is the aimless playboy yin to Alex Cutter’s (Heard) hard-core Vietnam veteran yang and Moe (Lisa Eichorn) is Alex’s cynical wife. All three drink and exist in a modest house in a Santa Barbara neighborhood in the 70s. Until one rainy night in an alley ...”

» Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m. (120 minutes), Big Wednesday (1978). Starring Gary Busey, Jan-Michael Vincent, William Katt, Barbara Hale, Patti D’Arbanville, Gerry Lopez and Perry Lang. Written and directed by John Milius.

An endearing coming-of-age movie, featuring Santa Barbara County surfers and locations, which is now a classic of the genre. Wrote one critic at the time: “John Milius’ paean to the art and discipline of hot dog surfing is marred by pushy philosophizing and a fair number of overripe lines, but its sincerity is deep and seductive. ... Milius can be faulted for reviving a number of ostensibly dead macho myths, but in the context of the subculture his film deftly re-creates, they take on the aura of eternal values.”

Bring a blanket or chair, relax and enjoy the films. For more information, click here or call 805.568.2461. The movie nights are sponsored in cooperation with Courthouse Legacy Foundation.

William Boyer is Santa Barbara County‘s communications director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 