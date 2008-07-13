County’s Free Summer Movie Nights to Begin Wednesday

Santa Barbara County offers free summer movie nights, beginning this Wednesday, at the courthouse’s Sunken Garden.

The county has planned the following lineup:

» July 16, 8:30 p.m. (135 minutes), Steal Big, Steal Little (1995). Starring Andy Garcia, Alan Arkin, Joe Pantoliano, Rachel Ticotin and Kevin McCarthy. Directed by Andrew Davis.

“Kind, idealistic Ruben Martinez (Garcia) has just inherited acres of land in Santa Barbara from his rich stepmother. But this doesn’t sit well with Robby, Ruben’s cold-blooded, larceny-hearted identical twin, who’s been embezzling from the estate.” Enjoy this madcap comedy with its eccentric characters, shot on location in Santa Barbara (and see if you can spot some of your neighbors in the scenes of that year’s Solstice Parade).

» Aug. 27, 8 p.m. (105 minutes), Cutter’s Way (1981). Starring Jeff Bridges, John Heard, Lisa Eichorn and Nina Van Pallandt. Directed by Ivan Passer.

“Cutter’s Way is hard to put in a category. It’s a delicate blend of thriller, comedy, drama, conspiracy, buddy movie, incredibly moving acting, noir-ish (not noir) cinematography and one of the most haunting scores in cinema. Richard Bone (Bridges) is the aimless playboy yin to Alex Cutter’s (Heard) hard-core Vietnam veteran yang and Moe (Lisa Eichorn) is Alex’s cynical wife. All three drink and exist in a modest house in a Santa Barbara neighborhood in the 70s. Until one rainy night in an alley ...”

» Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m. (120 minutes), Big Wednesday (1978). Starring Gary Busey, Jan-Michael Vincent, William Katt, Barbara Hale, Patti D’Arbanville, Gerry Lopez and Perry Lang. Written and directed by John Milius.

An endearing coming-of-age movie, featuring Santa Barbara County surfers and locations, which is now a classic of the genre. Wrote one critic at the time: “John Milius’ paean to the art and discipline of hot dog surfing is marred by pushy philosophizing and a fair number of overripe lines, but its sincerity is deep and seductive. ... Milius can be faulted for reviving a number of ostensibly dead macho myths, but in the context of the subculture his film deftly re-creates, they take on the aura of eternal values.”

Bring a blanket or chair, relax and enjoy the films. For more information, click here or call 805.568.2461. The movie nights are sponsored in cooperation with Courthouse Legacy Foundation.

William Boyer is Santa Barbara County‘s communications director.