Efforts of Young Environmentalist Making Waves in Ventura

Dozens of youths, as part of a joint effort with Santa Barbara's lightblueline project, install 10 Sea Level Awareness Project poles along the city's waterfront.

With support from the city of Ventura, 10 Sea Level Awareness Project poles have been installed along the waterfront by a group of nearly 100 young environmentalists.

Volunteers from the Santa Barbara-based lightblueline project collaborated by painting 75 feet of the lightblueline wave pattern along Ventura’s waterfront.

The event, spearheaded by 14-year-old Alec Loorz, drew more than 100 people who marched from Ventura’s City Hall to the waterfront, ending with a “youth global warming rally” in Surfer’s Park.

SLAP is a project of Kids vs. Global Warming, founded by Loorz, a student of Ventura Charter School of Arts and Global Education. He and his team of more than 40 middle-school students created the project in the past year with support from the city of Ventura and the Green Building Council of Ventura County.

SLAP is an environmental activist event, an educational opportunity and a convocation of local officials and youths concerned about global warming.

To put a SLAP pole and/or a lbl wave on your property, visit www.kids-vs-global-warming.com or www.lightblueline.org.

Charlene Huston represents lightblueline.