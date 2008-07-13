Music Academy of the West to Open Its Doors for Community Day

The Music Academy of the West will open its gates to the public on Wednesday for a day of compelling classical music events amid the lush gardens of the academy’s storied Miraflores campus.

This year’s Community Day schedule will include six masterclasses, as well as tours of the academy grounds and related activities. Open to music lovers of all ages, the day’s events will be offered free of charge.

Events will begin at 10 a.m. with a tour of the Music Academy’s magnificent gardens. At 1 p.m., Music Academy faculty members Jonathan Feldman (collaborative piano), David Jolley (horn) and David Weiss (oboe) will lead masterclasses in Lehmann Hall, Hahn Hall, and Singher Studio, respectively.

At 3:15 p.m., Alan Stepansky will lead a cello masterclass in Lehmann Hall, and Mark Lawrence will lead a trombone and tuba masterclass in Singher Studio. At 7:30 p.m., Hahn Hall will be the site of a Concerto Night masterclass featuring the winners of this year’s Concerto Competition. Participants will be coached in preparation for their performances with the Academy Festival Orchestra on Concerto Night on July 26 at the Lobero Theatre.

The Music Academy also will offer Up Close & Musical, a special event for children and parents, and related activities throughout the day. Free parking is available at the Music Academy. For information, click here or call 805.969.4726.

Tim Dougherty is communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.