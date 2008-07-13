Santa Barbara Foresters 13, Conejo Oaks 2

The Santa Barbara Foresters defeated the Conejo Oaks in the championship game of the Rawlings California Cup tournament. The win gives the Foresters an automatic bid into the National Baseball Congress World Series in Wichita, Kan.

Conejo Oaks at Santa Barbara Foresters

July 13 at Santa Barbara (Caesar Uyesaka)

SB Foresters 13 (19-14), Conejo Oaks 2

Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI

———————————————————-———————————————————-

Muno lf…................. 4 0 0 0 Mozingo cf….............. 3 2 2 2

Dingman 3b….............. 3 0 1 0 Nicol ss…................ 3 1 0 0

Ashdown rf….............. 3 0 0 0 Oliver 1b…............... 2 2 1 1

Hartman 1b….............. 3 1 0 0 Medchill lf…............. 2 2 0 1

Scioscia dh…............. 3 0 0 0 Miller dh…............... 1 2 1 0

Pinneri cf….............. 3 1 1 1 Cook, S. 2b…............. 1 2 1 3

Iden ss…................. 2 0 1 0 Engrav c…................ 2 0 1 2

Dee c…................... 3 0 0 0 McMurray ph…............ 1 0 1 1

Intelkofer 2b…........... 2 0 1 1 Rupp c…................. 0 0 0 0

Ramirez p…............... 0 0 0 0 Siddons 3b….............. 4 1 1 1

Dunbar p…............... 0 0 0 0 St. John rf…............. 3 1 0 0

Leonard p….............. 0 0 0 0 Andrew p…................ 0 0 0 0

Steele p…............... 0 0 0 0 Ojala p…................ 0 0 0 0

Totals….................. 26 2 4 2 Totals….................. 22 13 8 11

Score by Innings R H E

————————————————————-

Conejo Oaks…...... 000 200 0 - 2 4 2

SB Foresters…..... 131 026 X - 13 8 2

————————————————————-

E - Ramirez; Dunbar; Nicol; Cook, S.. LOB - Oaks 7; Foresters 5. 2B - Dingman;

Mozingo; Oliver; Cook, S.; Siddons. HBP - Dingman; Ashdown; Mozingo; Oliver;

Medchill; Miller; Cook, S.; St. John. SF - Intelkofer; Oliver; Cook, S.; Engrav. SB

- Mozingo; Miller; Cook, S..

Conejo Oaks IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Ramirez L,1-2….......... 2.1 4 5 5 2 1 0 1 2 0 9 14 4 1

Dunbar .................... 3.0 2 4 3 2 4 1 0 2 1 9 15 3 2

Leonard ................... 0.0 0 2 2 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 2 0 0

Steele .................... 0.2 2 2 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 5 1 1

SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Andrew W,3-0…........... 6.0 3 2 0 1 5 0 0 2 0 22 26 7 6

Ojala ..................... 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 2 1

WP - Dunbar; Leonard; Steele. HBP - by Andrew (Ashdown); by Ramirez (Miller); by Ramirez

(St. John); by Andrew (Dingman); by Dunbar (Cook, S.); by Dunbar (Mozingo); by Leonard

(Oliver); by Leonard (Medchill). BK - Ramirez.

Strikeouts - Muno; Dingman; Ashdown; Hartman; Dee; Mozingo; Nicol; Medchill; Engrav;

St. John. Walks - Iden; Nicol; Medchill; Miller 2; Cook, S..

Umpires -

Conejo Oaks at SB Foresters - Play-by-Play

Conejo Oaks starters: 7/lf Muno; 20/3b Dingman; 12/rf Ashdown; 45/1b Hartman; 27/dh Scioscia; 5/cf Pinneri;

2/ss Iden; 26/c Dee; 15/2b Intelkofer; 3/p Ramirez;

SB Foresters starters: 0/cf Mozingo; 0/ss Nicol; 21/1b Oliver; 33/lf Medchill; 1/dh Miller; 0/2b Cook, S.;

0/c Engrav; 10/3b Siddons; 7/rf St. John; 36/p Andrew;

Conejo Oaks 1st - Muno grounded out to p. Dingman doubled. Ashdown hit by pitch. Hartman struck out

swinging. Scioscia flied out to cf. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

SB Foresters 1st - Mozingo singled, bunt. Mozingo advanced to second on a throwing error by p. Nicol

grounded out to ss; Mozingo advanced to third. Oliver flied out to rf, SAC, RBI; Mozingo scored. Medchill

popped up to 1b. 1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 2nd - Pinneri out at first 1b to p. Iden grounded out to ss. Dee struck out. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0

errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 2nd - Miller hit by pitch. Miller advanced to second on a balk. Cook, S. walked. Miller picked

off, out at second p to 3b to ss. Engrav struck out swinging. Cook, S. stole second. Siddons doubled,

RBI; Cook, S. scored. St. John hit by pitch. Mozingo doubled, 2 RBI; St. John scored; Siddons scored.

Nicol lined out to cf. 3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 3rd - Intelkofer popped up to 1b. Muno flied out to cf. Dingman hit by pitch. Ashdown reached

on a fielder’s choice; Dingman out at second 2b to ss. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 3rd - Oliver flied out to cf. Medchill walked. Miller singled; Medchill advanced to third.

Dunbar to p for Ramirez. Cook, S. hit by pitch; Miller advanced to second. Engrav flied out to rf, SAC,

RBI; Miller advanced to third; Medchill scored. Siddons grounded out to 1b unassisted. 1 run, 1 hit, 0

errors, 2 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 4th - Hartman reached on an error by 2b, advanced to second. Scioscia grounded out to ss;

Hartman advanced to third. Pinneri singled up the middle, RBI; Hartman scored, unearned. Iden singled;

Pinneri advanced to second. Dee reached on an error by ss; Iden advanced to second; Pinneri advanced to

third. Intelkofer flied out to cf, SAC, RBI; Dee advanced to second; Iden advanced to third; Pinneri

scored, unearned. Muno struck out looking. 2 runs, 2 hits, 2 errors, 2 LOB.

SB Foresters 4th - St. John struck out swinging. Mozingo struck out looking. Nicol struck out looking. 0

runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 5th - Dingman struck out swinging. Ashdown struck out, out at first c to 1b. Hartman grounded

out to 2b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 5th - Oliver doubled. Medchill struck out looking. Oliver advanced to third on a wild pitch.

Miller walked. Cook, S. flied out to cf, SAC, RBI; Oliver scored. Miller stole second, advanced to third

on a throwing error by p. Engrav singled up the middle, RBI; Miller scored, unearned. Siddons lined out

to 2b. 2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 6th - Scioscia flied out to lf. Pinneri fouled out to 3b. Iden walked. Dee flied out to cf. 0

runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 6th - St. John grounded out to p, bunt. Mozingo hit by pitch. Mozingo stole second. Nicol

intentionally walked. Leonard to p for Dunbar. Oliver hit by pitch; Nicol advanced to second; Mozingo

advanced to third. Medchill hit by pitch, RBI; Oliver advanced to second; Nicol advanced to third;

Mozingo scored. Medchill advanced to second on a wild pitch; Oliver advanced to third; Nicol scored.

Steele to p for Leonard. Miller walked. Cook, S. doubled, 2 RBI; Miller advanced to third; Medchill

scored; Oliver scored. McMurray pinch hit for Engrav. Cook, S. advanced to third on a wild pitch; Miller

scored. McMurray singled, RBI; Cook, S. scored. Siddons reached on a fielder’s choice; McMurray out at

second ss to 2b. St. John flied out to cf. 6 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 7th - Rupp to c for McMurray. Ojala to p for Andrew. Intelkofer singled. Muno flied out to cf.

Dingman flied out to cf. Ashdown out at first ss to 2b. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.