Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 12:51 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: Circus Camp

Blood, sweat and tears? Our columnists discover that clowning around isn't for wimps.

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | July 13, 2008 | 9:09 a.m.

Z: Ahh, the roar of the greasepaint and the smell of the clowns.

She: It’s Circus Camp time!

Z: I can’t believe they didn’t have this camp when I was a kid. I had to shoot plastic arrows, make God’s Eyes and get poison oak.

She: While Koss gets to learn how to use the trapeze and put together a clown act.

Z: How did you guys pick this camp?

She: Noah, the coolest 15-year-old in Koss’ universe did it, therefore Koss thought it was cool, too.

Z: Our child the iconoclast.

She: All these years of trying to get him interested in theater, and I could have just called Noah and told him to say it was cool.

Z: Circus Camp sounds like theater mixed with gymnastics.

She: Only tougher. I was impressed the first day when the ring master — ring leader? lion tamer? head counselor? — told the kids that the circus was filled with blood, sweat and tears.

Z: I heard him on Parents Day, when he asked how many of the kids had bled so far. About half of them raised their hands.

She: Koss keeps trying to show me his injuries.

Z: Your dad loved this guy. When the kids started whining about how hard one of the apparatuses was, he gave them a speech: “The circus is pain. You will learn from the pain, and the pain will make you stronger.”

She: It’s bizarre that this is the camp where kids aren’t coddled. Who knew that Circus Camp was tougher than Rugby Camp?

Z: Then he made the parents sign a waiver if they wanted to try any of the tricks. Brain scientist that I am, I jumped on that one.

She: Well, you are a natural clown. Did you try on the big shoes?

Z: Nope. I tried the silks, which are those silk ropes that hang 25 feet down from the big top. I watched Koss shimmy up them, and thought, “How hard could that be?”

She: Like the time you tried snow boarding? Or jumping out of a plane?

Z: Apparently, my strength-to-weight ratio is less balanced than Koss’. I got 6 inches up, shouted “Ta Da!” and was out of there.

She: You have no idea how sorry I am that I missed that.

Z: You know you’re jealous.

She: Totally. I love silk, especially when I don’t have to pay to dry clean it. But I am jealous. This camp sounds totally fun.

Z: I’m sort of envious, too, but my mother is probably the most jealous. I think she actually had a childhood fantasy of running away to join the circus.

She: I’ve heard of that before, but never got the appeal. I always assumed you’d have to work your way up from elephant poop scooper to bearded lady to fortune teller. I never would have made it to the trapeze.

Z: Unlike those two little girls who we watched at the final performance last night. No safety net, no nothing, and one of them is hanging by her feet from the other one’s feet.

She: All of the aerial acts were truly amazing.

Z: And there’s nothing quite like the first time a father sees his son in a red nose.

She: Like father like son. A poignant bit of Americana.

Z: It was the greatest show on Earth.

She: Yes, dear.

Share your circus adventures with She and Z at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 