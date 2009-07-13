Brighten Your Weekend with Solar SUNday

Brighten your weekend and join the Community Environmental Council for its Solar SUNday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 19 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

Learn the basics of solar power and energy efficiency, discover new technologies and find out how to finance finance solar for your home. There will be more than 20 exhibitors with new ideas to “green” your life, and children’s activities.

The South County Energy Efficiency Partnership is a sponsor of the event and will be giving away compact fluorescent light bulbs at booth No. 9. Also at the booth, volunteers will demonstrate and compare how much energy it takes to power incandescent light bulbs vs. energy-saving CFLs utilizing a special stationary bicycle.

From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., a representative of Southern California Edison will give a talk on “Solar Financing.”

Admission to the museum is free for the day.

Click here for more information and to view a list of speakers.

— Noozhawk staff writer Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .