Camarillo Artist Donates Mural to Ventura YMCA

Camarillo artist Chuck Trunks has donated a mural called “Race Day” to the Ventura Family YMCA to be placed in its newly renovated Teen Center.

“I guess timing is everything. I pretty much finished ‘Race Day’ right about the same time that the Ventura Family YMCA was putting its own finishing touches on their newly renovated Teen and Childcare Center.” Trunks said. “Since the colors, mood and theme of this piece matched up with what the YMCA was looking for, all I had to do was create an extra large reproduction and customize it.”

The painting was originally created to represent Trunk’s lifestyle throughout the 1990s when he was an active runner. Trunks felt fortunate to meet the wonderful people he did during his many years of training and the painting was drawn to capture those events and feelings. The mood of the painting made the artist believe that the YMCA would be a perfect home for it.

“We are so grateful that Chuck decided to donate such a wonderful piece of art to our facility,” said Margo Byrne, executive director of the Ventura Family YMCA.

Trunks has lived in Camarillo for the past 14 years and is a member of the Camarillo YMCA. He spent most of his professional career in Amgen in Thousand Oaks. However, he left his corporate job in the biotech industry to concentrate on extending his portfolio into new themes and to share his work with people around the world.

— Bettina Guerrero represents the Ventura Family YMCA.