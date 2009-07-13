Friday, June 8 , 2018, 12:01 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Local Investors Reach Deal to Acquire Bank of Santa Barbara

The investors include yet-to-be named 'high-profile business people' who want to bring control of the bank back to the community

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | updated logo | July 13, 2009 | 12:44 p.m.

The Bank of Santa Barbara announced Monday that a group of 10 local investors has reached an agreement to acquire a controlling interest in the bank.

If the agreement is approved as expected in September or October, banker Eloy Ortega will be named the new president and CEO.

The Bank of Santa Barbara’s current majority shareholder is Michigan-based Capitol Bancorp Ltd., and the group of investors wanted to bring control of the bank back to the community, Ortega said.

“We’re not trying to take control,” he said. “We’re trying to bring control back to Santa Barbara and spread it around as broad-based as we can.”

Other investors — all of them “high-profile business people in the community” — asked that their names not be revealed yet, Ortega said. He told the Pacific Coast Business Times that some of them include the Hutton Foundation, the Orfalea Family Foundation, and Tim and Bernie Marquez of Venoco.

There are three key investors, who have invested more than Ortega, and six who have contributed lesser but substantial amounts, he said.

All of them have a strong connection to Santa Barbara and most have lived in the area longer than Ortega’s 19 years. They saw an opportunity to take advantage of current market conditions and plan to use “significant amounts of new capital” and local knowledge to bring the Bank of Santa Barbara, at 12 E. Figueroa St., to a new level, Ortega said.

The existing staff and infrastructure will stay since it’s not a merger of banks, said Chris Diaz, Bank of Santa Barbara’s executive assistant to the vice president. However, additional staff may be brought on board to do some back office functions currently executed by the holding company.

“The planned divestiture of Bank of Santa Barbara will initially serve to strengthen the already strong consolidated equity and core capital ratios at Capitol,” Capitol Chairman and CEO Joseph Reid said. “Capitol has historically concentrated on the expansion and retention of affiliates; however, we believe that this opportunity to return the bank to a group of local investors in the Santa Barbara community, while supporting many of our strategic objectives, will be mutually beneficial.”

The group of investors hopes to expand the shareholder base to about 400. Within 30 days of closing, the group will make an offer to minority shareholders while trying to keep many of them involved, Ortega said. Within six months, the group will put out a new public offering.

Ortega has previously worked as president and CEO of City Commerce Bank and as founding president and CEO of Business First National Bank.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 