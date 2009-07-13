Mental Health Association Speaks Out About Risks

Adults with serious mental illness, such as bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and clinical depression, die on average 25 years earlier than Americans overall, according to research by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The research shows that, on average, those with mental illness die at age 51, while the general population dies at age 76. The Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County is bringing this issue to the community’s attention as further evidence of the need for improved and better coordinated health care for the disabled.

“These findings are devastating to the mental health community and to those with mental illnesses; they confirm what our clients experience in a health care system that is failing them,” executive director Annmarie Cameron said. “We need to recognize the importance of these statistics and work to help change these numbers.”

While studies show that those with mental illness have high accident and suicide rates, about three out of five die from mostly preventable diseases. In addition, this vulnerable population often gets little exercise and is more likely to have problems with alcohol and drug abuse. Unfortunately, they have little access to primary care services and receiving necessary treatment is often more difficult. Due to their mental illness, they often have difficulty making appointments and are not the best health advocates for themselves.

“It takes a great deal of vigilance and self-advocacy for people with severe mental illness to get proper physical and mental health care,” Cameron said. “Unfortunately, many don’t receive routine or preventive health care, and when they do seek care their physical health concerns are either dismissed or not coordinated with their mental health treatment.”

The National Council for Community Behavioral Healthcare says “people with mental illness have a high prevalence of modifiable risk factors, in particular obesity and tobacco use.” In fact, half the cigarettes sold in the United States are purchased by individuals with mental illness, making smoking one of the most common contributors to early death among this group. The combination of smoking and drastic weight gains often caused by anti-psychotic medications contributes greatly to the high rates of medical illness, promoting diabetes, heart disease and cardiovascular disease.

There is hope, however. The study also indicates that exercising, taking the right medications, maintaining proper nutrition and seeking appropriate help with staying away from drugs and alcohol are all important steps to take.

“The Mental Health Association is here to advocate for improvements and to arm advocates with the tools they need to help themselves or a loved one get better care,” Cameron said. “We provide educational opportunities and promote self-help recovery groups that assist individuals to find the local resources to improve their overall health.”

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.