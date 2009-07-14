Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 11:52 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Nava Legislation Targets Loan Modification Scams

His Homeowner Fraud Prevention Act passes the Senate Banking, Finance and Insurance Committee

By John Mann | July 14, 2009 | 3:38 a.m.

Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, targeting loan modification foreclosure crooks, announced Monday that his landmark financial and banking legislation has passed the Senate Banking, Finance and Insurance Committee.

“Homeowners in foreclosure are desperate and vulnerable. Predators feed on that fear and rob them of the little money they have,” Nava said. “There is an epidemic of foreclosure scams and criminals who prey on homeowners in trouble. Don’t pay anyone an advance fee to renegotiate your home loan.”

California homeowners are being bombarded with offers to modify existing home loans. These scams charge homeowners thousands of dollars for a service that should be free. In many cases, homeowners pay the exorbitant fees and then receive no modification at all.

The Homeowner Fraud Prevention Act would ban the collection of all advance fees for modifying a loan. It would ensure that homeowners receive a modification before paying. Violations of the act would be subject to a fine of $20,000 for an individual and $60,000 for a corporation and up to one year in county jail. Assembly Bill 764 also would ban false and misleading advertising by individuals and companies that offer loan modification services.

“Loan modification scams have only grown worse in the wake of ongoing foreclosures, and they are an outgrowth of the failure of financial institutions in responding adequately to borrowers trying to save their homes. If the banks were doing their jobs in modifying loans — with the billions of dollars we gave them — then homeowners wouldn’t fall prey to so many scams,” said Kevin Stein, associate director of California Reinvestment Coalition. “AB 764 gets to the strong solutions we need to protect homeowners and crack down on for-profit, predatory loan modification consultants.”

— John Mann is a spokesman for Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 