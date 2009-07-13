New Attorney Joins Buynak Law Firm

James Scafide has returned to his family and roots in Santa Barbara and joined the Buynak Law Firm as an attorney specializing in real estate, land use, governmental relations and business.

“We are very pleased to welcome Jim to the firm,” attorney and law firm founder Tim Buynak said. “He embraces our proactive and entrepreneurial law practice approach with his impressive background in corporate and governmental affairs, and has extensive experience in both the public and private sectors.”

Most recently, Scafide served as Massachusetts assistant attorney general as chief of the Business, Technology and Economic Development Division, where he worked with businesses, the attorney general and governor to review business laws and regulations to implement changes to foster business development and investment activities.

Before being tapped by the attorney general’s office, Scafide was general counsel for a Nasdaq corporation. He also practiced law with a major Boston law firm representing private and public companies in both transactional and litigation matters.

Before receiving his bachelor’s degree from Kent State University, Scafide attended SBCC. He went on to achieve his master’s in public administration from Harvard University; juris doctorate magna cum laude from Boston College Law School and a master of laws from Harvard Law School. Scafide was also a two-term mayor of East Liverpool, Ohio, at age 26, the youngest mayor in Ohio.

“I look forward to assisting the clients of Buynak Law Firm in navigating through the local, state and federal requirements to achieve success and contribute to the economic development of this great community,” Scafide said.

