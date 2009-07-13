Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Elects New President

Sister Christine Bowman has been elected president of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise for the 2009-10 year.

Bowman has been a member of the club since 1997 and is a Paul Harris Fellow. She is the office administrator for the Navy League of the United States, Santa Barbara Council. Before that, she was the director of human resources/development associate at St. Vincent’s Institution of Santa Barbara.

Bowman just returned from attending the Rotary International Convention held in Bellingham, England.

Bowman’s vision for this year is “Doing Ordinary Service in Extraordinary Ways.” Supporting Bowman this year are board members Bill Boyd, secretary; Jody Holehouse, treasurer; Betsy Munroe and Kathryn Gallagher, membership; Ed Fleming and Nancy Alexander, vocational service; Karen Kawaguchi, community service; Diana Washburn, public relations; Bruce Belfiore, club service; Sally Torgeson and Bill Ringer, international service; Frank Tabar, new generations; and Fred Gaeden, vice president

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise is made up of business and community leaders serving Santa Barbara youth organizations and international projects. The club meets weekly on Wednesday mornings at 7 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.

— Diana Washburn is the public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.