Friday, June 8 , 2018, 12:02 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Elects New President

Sister Christine Bowman, a member since 1997, will serve for 2009-10

By Diana Washburn | July 13, 2009 | 12:35 p.m.

Sister Christine Bowman
Sister Christine Bowman

Sister Christine Bowman has been elected president of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise for the 2009-10 year.

Bowman has been a member of the club since 1997 and is a Paul Harris Fellow. She is the office administrator for the Navy League of the United States, Santa Barbara Council. Before that, she was the director of human resources/development associate at St. Vincent’s Institution of Santa Barbara.

Bowman just returned from attending the Rotary International Convention held in Bellingham, England.

Bowman’s vision for this year is “Doing Ordinary Service in Extraordinary Ways.” Supporting Bowman this year are board members Bill Boyd, secretary; Jody Holehouse, treasurer; Betsy Munroe and Kathryn Gallagher, membership; Ed Fleming and Nancy Alexander, vocational service; Karen Kawaguchi, community service; Diana Washburn, public relations; Bruce Belfiore, club service; Sally Torgeson and Bill Ringer, international service; Frank Tabar, new generations; and Fred Gaeden, vice president

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise is made up of business and community leaders serving Santa Barbara youth organizations and international projects. The club meets weekly on Wednesday mornings at 7 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.

— Diana Washburn is the public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 