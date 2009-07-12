She Said, Z Said: Nostalgic Old People

A trip down memory lane leads back to high school and nights spent at Frimples

Z: Ow! Major nostalgia whiplash. Maria just posted a picture of her with a group of her friends — including Tony Edwards, Eric Stoltz and Ally Sheedy — all at Frimples after a high school show.

She: Frimples? Wow, that does scream at me with nostalgia. Only, with fewer famous people.

Z: The fig tree was even in the background.

She: Were there any koalas?

Z: I don’t believe there were ever koalas. I think that was either just a rumor, or they used to put squirrels in costumes.

She: Enough people remember it that it’s got to be true.

Z: I spent many a nights at Frimples. After shows, after parties, after movies — it was the only place open after everything else, and you could go there even if you were younger than 21.

She: Can eating too much junk food make you hallucinate koalas?

Z: We always ended up with a cinnamon roll or the cheese fries — which we ordered off the menu, because we were just that cool — but I was constantly tempted to order either the Whimple or the Shrimp a la Frimp.

She: I had a Whimple once. You won’t find those on the menu at IHOP.

Z: And every night would end with a big fight over the check, and Chuck arguing that Ben should pay for his since Ben had a job.

She: Good times. And lots of bad behavior.

Z: I’m sure the waitresses loved it when a group of 10 high school boys came in to order a total of $7 worth of food. Especially the time Eric A. took off his shirt and rubbed ketchup all over his chest.

She: This is why we weren’t dating in high school.

Z: But it turns out that we worked at the same place.

She: Piccadilly Square was a big mall. I wouldn’t exactly call that the same place.

Z: We definitely could have had a Fast Times at Ridgemont High hook up. You working at Rumours, me at Hot Biscuits. We could have had our old-fashioned picture taken together, and then made out at the Bears’ Picnic.

She: If only you weren’t such a geek.

Z: At the very least, you’d think we would have met at the Lilly Pad.

She: Santa Barbara’s original frogurt. It’s hard to believe there was only one yogurt place back then when now there are 736 of them.

Z: I went for the frogurt, but stayed for Asteroids.

She: I was a Ms. Pac-Man girl.

Z: That must be why we didn’t date then.

She: Among the zillion reasons. Remember the old Swenson’s, where you could order an earthquake sundae with 15 different flavors and 12 toppings?

Z: Tastes good, and it’s good for you.

She: My friends and I were way too polite to handle the earthquakes. Rather than smear ketchup on ourselves, we each picked an ice cream flavor. Then the combination was so disgusting that everyone was too grossed out to eat any of it.

Z: So you rubbed it all over each other, right?

She: Eww. That’s disgusting and sticky, not to mention completely adolescent and immature. What’s wrong with you?

Z: I’m getting my 10th-grade vibe on for the uber ‘80s high school reunion.

She: You’re such a geek. I won’t have to talk to you while we’re there, right?

Z: Nah. I’ll be hanging with the koalas.

She: You’re such a goofball.

Z: That’s it! That’s why we never dated in high school.

She: Yes, dear.

