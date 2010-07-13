Sheriff’s Department Releases Photo of Suspect in Rabobank Robbery

A man with a gun fled with cash from Vandenberg Village branch

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department released surveillance photos Tuesday of a suspect wanted in the armed robbery Monday at the Vandenberg Village branch of Rabobank, 3745 Constellation Road in Lompoc.

A man walked into the bank shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, showed a gun and demanded money from a teller, according to sheriff’s department spokesman Drew Sugars.

The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash, then left the scene on a mountain bike, Sugars said.

He said the suspect was wearing a blue long-sleeved T-shirt, black pants, black shoes, a gold chain necklace, red and gray black fluffy gloves, an open face motorcycle helmet with blue and black stripes, goggles with “Scott” written on the side, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery is asked to call the sheriff’s detectives at 805.934.6170 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

