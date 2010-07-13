Dianne Duva Named Board Treasurer for St. Francis Foundation

The certified financial planner joined the board of directors in 2009

Dianne Duva, CFP, has been named the new treasurer of the board of directors for the St. Francis Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Duva joined the St. Francis Foundation board in 2009. She is a senior financial advisor, assistant vice president and partner in the JWS Wealth Management Group of Merrill Lynch in Santa Barbara.

Duva is a graduate of The George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

She holds several professional designations, including professional financial planner, certified financial manager and certified financial planner. Additionally, she holds the Series 7 and 66 and insurance licenses.

Duva serves as a Katherine Harvey Fellow at the Santa Barbara Foundation and is a board member for Women’s Economic Ventures.

She also serves on the Planned Giving Committees of both the Music Academy of the West and the Storyteller Children’s Center.

Duva served as president of the Junior League of Santa Barbara in 2007 and completed the Leadership Santa Barbara County program in 2005. She lives in Santa Barbara with her husband, Rob.

Other officers re-elected in June include Andrew Ochsner, president; David Peri, CPA, vice president; and Marilyn Rickard Schafer, secretary.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist.