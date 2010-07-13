Rex Direct Net Signs with RingRevenue of Santa Barbara

Rex Direct Net, a Cherry Hill, N.J.-based performance marketing agency specializing in affiliate marketing, online lead generation and market research sampling, has announced that it will offer pay-per-call services via its new RexConnects solution, powered by pay-per-call market leader RingRevenue of Santa Barbara.

The move is part of Rex Direct Net’s ongoing effort to drive high-quality leads and sales to its advertising partners. RexConnects provides advertisers with access to a hand-selected network of top affiliates who are well positioned to drive high-converting phone traffic.

“Pay-per-call is proving to be an effective way to connect companies to new customers and to increase sales,” said Jennine Rexon, president of Rex Direct Net. “We’ve tested RingRevenue’s technology and have seen very promising results. Now, with our new RexConnects solution, we’re able to extend this opportunity to our clients and help them generate valuable leads that translate into real revenue.”

The Rex Direct Net team also looks forward to sharing best practices with clients new to pay-per-call, Rexon said.

RingRevenue’s pay-per-call technology makes tracking inbound phone calls as easy as tracking clicks, allowing publishers, advertisers and direct marketers to increase revenue by directly connecting consumers with advertisers via phone. The performance-based pricing and customizable lead criteria of RingRevenue’s technology mean advertisers pay only for high-quality results — they assume no up-front financial risk.

“Rex Direct Net understands that companies expect more from their online advertising efforts today — they want campaigns that deliver results,” said Jason Spievak, CEO of RingRevenue. “Pay-per-call works because it makes advertising more effective. Studies show that consumers prefer to buy from companies that provide the option to speak with a live person, and call conversion rates are 10 to 20 times higher than online. Advertisers who include a phone number in their ads undoubtedly increase their sales.”

