Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 5:12 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Council Supports Creation of Tourism Business Improvement District

A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for this month

By Daniel Langhorne, Noozhawk Intern | July 13, 2010 | 11:35 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council gave its approval Tuesday to move forward with creation of a Tourism Business Improvement District, designed to make local hoteliers more competitive.

The council unanimously agreed — only Councilman Grant House was absent — to allow the Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission to hold a public hearing on the matter on July 27.

“I think it’s important to thank each one of you for stepping up in a dramatic time,” Councilman Das Williams said of the SBCVB&FC. “Instead of giving up or getting down, you guys got together.”

SBCVB&FC President and CEO Kathy Janega-Dykes said that other coastal cities, such as Monterey and San Diego, that have established TBIDs are drastically outspending Santa Barbara in marketing for tourism.

“We simply cannot compete if we only have two-thirds of the marketing dollars of our competitors,” she said.

If the TBID is formed, hotel patrons would be charged an additional 50 cents to $2 per night, depending on the size of the room and type of establishment. Such fees could be imposed starting as soon as Oct. 1.

Janega-Dykes said TBID revenues would match the SBCVB&FC’s current funding of $1.8 million.

“With the increased cooperation and funding comes the increased ability to impact our customers,” she said.

The marketing dollars would be used for radio and television advertising, with particular attention in Australian and European markets.

Janega-Dykes said that fewer domestic tourists have been staying in Santa Barbara for more than one day amid the economic downturn. Foreign tourists, therefore, have been tremendously helpful in maintaining the local hotel industry’s flow of longer-term customers, she said.

The TBID proposal will go before the Goleta City Council next week and the Carpinteria City Council in September to determine whether those jurisdictions also will be included, according to SBCVB&FC Chairman Tom Patton.

He said he was feeling “very encouraged” by the Santa Barbara council’s vote, but that he expects some opposition against the TBID at the public hearing this month.

“While I expect some opposition, I don’t expect it to be overwhelming,” he said.

No one voiced opposition during Tuesday’ public-comment period.

Patton said he hopes the TBID will help change the worldwide perception of Santa Barbara as solely a stopping point between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

“People might know it from soap operas but can’t place it on the map,” he said.

Noozhawk intern Daniel Langhorne will be a junior at Chapman University in the fall. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 