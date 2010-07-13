The Black Crowes Flying In for a Show at the Arlington

Tickets go on sale July 17 for the Dec. 7 concert, part of the group's 'Say Goodnight to the Bad Guys' tour

The Black Crowes have just announced their four-month “Say Goodnight to the Bad Guys” North American tour, with a stop at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Tickets for the show, featuring a 90-minute acoustic set followed by an electric reception, go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17.

The tour follows the release of their first-ever acoustic double album, Croweology (out Aug. 3), and will wrap up with a six-night stand at The Fillmore in San Francisco. After the tour, the band will take an extended hiatus.

Croweology features new arrangements of the band’s best-loved songs and its catalogue picks. The iconic and influential band will celebrate the album’s release the evening of Aug. 3 with a performance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and perform the next night, Aug. 4, on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The album commemorates the 20th anniversary of their landmark multiplatinum debut, 1990’s Shake Your Moneymaker. Croweology gives listeners an intimate retrospective, stripping away fan and band favorites such as “Jealous Again,” “Remedy,” “She Talks to Angels” and “Wiser Time” to their very essence through new recordings.

While on tour, The Black Crowes will be inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame on Sept. 11 at the 32nd Annual Georgia Music Hall of Fame Awards Show. The official induction will feature a live performance from the band.

Don’t miss your chance to “Say Goodnight” to The Black Crowes on Dec. 7 at the Arlington. Ticket prices range from $38 to $58, plus applicable service charges. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Arlington, 1317 State St. in Santa Barbara. Call 805.963.4408 or 800.745.3000 to charge by phone, or click here to order online.

— Jeanne Hart represents Nederlander Concerts.