4 Hurt When Minivan Crashes Into Cinder Block Wall in Goleta

Driver and three passengers taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries

A driver and three passengers were injured Wednesday afternoon after the driver lost control of his minivan and crashed head-on into a cinder block wall at Brandon Drive and Durham Place in Goleta.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the accident at 12:40 p.m., according to Capt. David Sadecki.

He said two of the occupants suffered minor injuries and two had moderate injuries, and all were taken to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital after being treated at the scene.

County Fire was assisted by American Medical Response and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department

The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department.

