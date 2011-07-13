Gary Lynd Named Manager of Canary Hotel’s Coast Restaurant & Bar

He brings more than 30 years of experience in the Santa Barbara restaurant industry

The Canary Hotel is pleased to welcome Gary Lynd as the new manager of its Coast Restaurant & Bar.

Lynd brings more than 30 years of experience working in the Santa Barbara restaurant industry.

As former owner and general manager of two of Santa Barbara’s most cherished local establishments, Peabody’s and State & A, Lynd has a successful track record in the restaurant industry.

Lynd is an avid supporter of local nonprofit and professional organizations.

He is affiliated with the Downtown Organization Board of Directors, the Designated Drive Program in association with the California Highway Patrol, the Lobero and Granada theaters, the Santa Barbara Cancer Foundation, CASA, the Boys & Girls Club and many others.

Armed with an extensive knowledge of food, wine and cocktails, and a genuine passion for the Santa Barbara community, Lynd looks forward to welcoming old and new friends to Coast Restaurant & Bar for locally inspired dining experiences.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Canary Hotel.