Gerald Carpenter: Bob Dylan Returning to Santa Barbara

Just in time for Bastille Day celebrations, Bob Dylan returns with His Band to Santa Barbara — he was last here in 2008 — for a show at the Bowl at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

“Praise be to Widow’s Neptune/ The Titanic sails at dawn/ Everybody’s shouting/ ‘Which side are you on?’/ And Ezra Pound and T.S. Eliot/ Fighting in the captain’s tower/ While calypso singers laugh at them/ And fishermen hold flowers …”

The word most commonly applied to Dylan nowadays — as it is to every other artist and public figure who has gained any kind of traction in the American popular consciousness — is “icon.” By now, this word, which is the Greek for “image,” is virtually meaningless anyhow, except as a lazy, catch-all media sign for “famous person,” “celebrity” or even “star.” But it is even less applicable than usual to Dylan, who is the very opposite of the sort of static, timeless image implied by the word icon.

Among many other things (most of which are none of our business), Dylan is a poet, the most influential one of the breed since T.S. Eliot. He is, moreover, a songwriter of prolific and peculiar genius, a charismatic performer of his own works, and a technically simple, emotionally devastating harmonica player.

He was never political, in the ideological sense. He was an eloquent and vocal champion of racial and social justice, a stinging critic of warmongers and hypocrites, and a harrowing chronicler of the psychological costs of grinding poverty. But as far as offering a critique of capitalism or advocating specific reforms — or lending his name and fame to the cause of a political candidate — that was never his thing at all.

He was a beatnik, mainly, and his overarching project, if he had one, was the Beat Project of liberating the personal soul from the bonds of convention and conformity. He learned about songwriting by imitating Woody Guthrie, but Guthrie’s politics were not his. And when he took to the road, it was the road of Jack Kerouac and Lawrence Ferlinghetti (“Here I go again/ crossing the country in coach trains/ (back to my old lone wandering) …”), not that of an Industrial Workers of the World union organizer.

When his fourth album showed us Another Side of Bob Dylan, the howls of rage from the doctrinaire Left were only surpassed by those from the folk purists when he went electric in “Bringing It All Back Home.”

It’s always worth it to go to his concerts, no matter what kind of mood he’s in that day. He’s been at it for a half-century now, and he seems to create a new audience every 10 years or so, without losing any of the previous ones. If his newer songs don’t mean as much to his first audience as “Don’t Think Twice” or “Blowin’ in the Wind,” they mean a lot to his newer fans, and he usually plays enough from every era to give everybody what they came for.

He never had much in the way of a voice — though he never hit a wrong note, either — and now the years have worn off all the sharp edges until what’s left is a silvery rasp that manages to suggest all of what you can’t hear anymore.

Tickets have been on sale since June 4, with prices ranging from $56 to $99, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. It can be reached at 805.962.7411.

